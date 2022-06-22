Deputies investigating body found in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.
Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Precinct 4 said deputies responded to reports of a dead body in the 14800 block of Cascade Bend Lane around 6 p.m.
Investigators are working to determine how the person died.
HAPPENING NOW: DECEASED BODY FOUND— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 21, 2022
Heavy police presence in the 14800 block Cascade Bend Lane in reference to a deceased body found.
Investigation on scene continues.
Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/KfalrbwmXj
This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.