Deputies investigating body found in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Precinct 4 said deputies responded to reports of a dead body in the 14800 block of Cascade Bend Lane around 6 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine how the person died.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

