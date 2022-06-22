Bishop James Dixon announced as chairman of the board of Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation

The Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and NRG Park named Bishop James Dixon as its chairman of the board on Wednesday.

Dixon has been on the board of HCSCC since 2018 and is following Edgar Colon, Chairman of the Board, HCSCC, 2008-2022.

“I would like to thank Edgar for his tenured and appreciated leadership, and I’m excited to hit the ground running as the new Chairman of the Board for HCSCC,” said Dixon. “We have some very prestigious events coming to NRG Park, including the NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four in 2023, the College Football Playoffs in 2024, and most recently announced, the World Cup in 2026. By leading through consensus building, I look forward to making the citizens of Harris County and the greater Houston area proud with the experience they will have here at NRG Park.”

Dixon graduated from Waltrip High School, attended both Houston Baptist University and Texas Southern University, graduated from Oikodome College of Biblical Studies, and has a Masters of Ministry from Richmond Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministry from Virginia University Lynchburg and Seminary.

Dixon has been a community advocate for many years and has numerous advocacy affiliations and appointments, including the Anti-Defamation League-The Coalition of Mutual Respect, Harris County Racial and Ethnic Disparities Committee, and the President of Houston NAACP and Co-founder of the NTZ Anti-Trafficking organization.