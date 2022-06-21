‘We want justice’: Family mourns 51-year-old man who was mauled to death by dogs

HOUSTON – Maria Castillo’s backyard is filled with memories.

“He was a very nice person and everyone in the neighborhood knew who he was,” she said. “We talked a lot about him doing the garden for me.”

She’s talking about her brother-in-law, 51-year-old Nicolas Vasquez— KPRC first spoke with Maria last week after Nicolas was attacked by 3 dogs in the Huffman neighborhood.

“It’s terrible when they got to the hospital both (of his) legs were already amputated,” Castillo recalled.

He died from his injuries on Sunday. Now, the family is planning his funeral.

“It’s been very difficult for us,” she said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they’re still investigating and they plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office sometime this week. The two pit bull mixes and one lab mix were taken by Harris County Animal Control the night of the attack. They’ll continue to remain at Harris County Pets Resources Center pending the investigation.

Castillo said the dogs have been a problem in the neighborhood.

She said when he first got bit by the dogs, they were reported. However, she says they did not personally call, but neighbors reported the incident and no one showed up.

Both the sheriff’s office and Harris County Public Health said they had no previous reports on the dogs.

“We want justice. We want the authorities to do everything they can,” Castillo said.

HCSO said the owner of the dogs is cooperating with the investigation.

Castillo says Vasquez was from El Salvador and they are raising money to send his body back so his mother can say her goodbyes.

To donate click here.