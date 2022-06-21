‘The Longest Day’ charity art event raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

A Houston artist is shedding light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s with a two-day event, being held on Tuesday and Saturday.
“The Longest Day” is a charity event and art sale in Spring Valley Village, focusing on raising money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia research.
Artist and Houston native Caryn Landauer is making the entire gallery, including photos and original artwork, available for sale. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will be donated for the research and awareness cause.
Those interested in supporting, please visit the event, which runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with another showcase being held on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
The location is 1511 Bingle Rd., Bldg. C-1. For more information, call 713-301-7291, or visit the gallery’s website.