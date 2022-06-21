‘The Longest Day’ charity art event raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

A Houston artist is shedding light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s with a two-day event, being held on Tuesday and Saturday.

“The Longest Day” is a charity event and art sale in Spring Valley Village, focusing on raising money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia research.

Photo courtesy: Landauer Art (KPRC)

Artist and Houston native Caryn Landauer is making the entire gallery, including photos and original artwork, available for sale. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will be donated for the research and awareness cause.

Those interested in supporting, please visit the event, which runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with another showcase being held on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

The location is 1511 Bingle Rd., Bldg. C-1. For more information, call 713-301-7291, or visit the gallery’s website.