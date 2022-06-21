Suspect shot, killed by employee during robbery attempt at gun shop in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot and killed by an employee during a robbery attempt at a gun shop on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 3:17 p.m. at Carter’s Country, located in the 11800 block of South Wilcrestt Drive and Southwest Freeway.

Before the man entered the gun shop, witnesses told police he entered a Suit Mart next door and tried to steal some items.

“The guy looked like he was a homeless person,” said witness Marcus Fomby. “Basically, they told him to just let go of the jeans or we’ll call the police.”

Leaving the Suit Mart empty-handed, police said the man then attempted to rob the gun shop where he was shot by an employee.

“Once he went there (the gun shop), he actually went behind the counter (and) started ruffling through the cash register,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “He was confronted by one of the employees, at that point, one of the employees felt in fear of their safety and fired two shots, at least one struck.”

Witnesses said the man stumbled into the parking lot where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, HPD said.