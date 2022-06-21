Man shot to death during carjacking in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot to death during a carjacking in the Willowbrook area, sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Office responded to reports of a carjacking and shooting in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect fled the scene.