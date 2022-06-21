Man shot to death during carjacking in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot to death during a carjacking in the Willowbrook area, sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Office responded to reports of a carjacking and shooting in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect fled the scene.
HCSO Homicide/CSU are responding to a shooting scene at the 10700 blk of Brentway Dr. Pct 4 units were dispatched to a call at the location and determined an adult male was shot during an attempted car jacking. The victim was confirmed deceased at the scene. The suspect fled.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 21, 2022