Man shot to death during carjacking in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot to death during a carjacking in the Willowbrook area, sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Office responded to reports of a carjacking and shooting in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect fled the scene.

