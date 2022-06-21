Army veteran admits to sending death threats to staff at Lake Jackson VA clinic: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Brazoria County man has pleaded guilty to threatening employees at the Lake Jackson Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

Mark Williams Jr. was a U.S. Army veteran receiving treatment at VA facilities. He admitted to making a series of threatening statements via interstate communications.

Beginning in June 2021, Williams began sending threats toward the staff at various VA facilities. These included calls to the Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic, White House VA Hotline and Veterans Crisis Line.

As part of his plea, he admitted that during a call on Oct. 25, 2021, he made repeated threats to kill employees at the Lake Jackson VA clinic.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. will impose sentencing on Sept. 6. At that time, Williams faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Williams was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.