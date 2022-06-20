🔒Summer solstice, Houston: This is how much sun you’ll enjoy as the longest day of the year

Houston hit 100 degrees on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 29, 2020! It was definitely a hot spring day. You might read that and think… SPRING? But the answer is yes! Sunday was still considered spring.

The seasons are determined by Earth’s position around the sun. On June 21 at 4:14 a.m. CT the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This is called the summer solstice and it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Here in Houston we will see over 14 hours of daylight Tuesday! This also means our daylight will start to decrease on Wednesday, but don’t worry! We still will see over 13 hours of daylight through late August.

Happy summer!