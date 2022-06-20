16 units damaged in 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in Westchase

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department worked to put out a blaze at an apartment complex in Westchase, officials said.

HFD received reports of a two-alarm fire at the Woodtrail Apartment Homes located at 9900 Richmond Ave. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters observed smoke coming from a building. Officials said more crews were called to help put the fire out.

Firefighters working to put out blaze at apartment complex in Westchase, HFD says (KPRC 2)

Firefighters said one person was evaluated at the scene. Sixteen units were impacted by the fire, according to HFD.

Officials are investigating to determine what caused the fire. Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Firefighters working to put out 2-alarm blaze at apartment complex in Westchase (KPRC 2)