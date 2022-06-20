2 arrested after cocaine, weed, THC edibles, prescription meds found in drug house near schools, Baytown police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – Two men were arrested and a large haul of narcotics was taken off the street after authorities busted an alleged drug house situated just hundreds of feet away from two learning institutions, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Quinton Odale Taylor, 33, and Lawrence Jeremy Gipson, 40, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance with Intent to deliver.

The arrests follow an investigation that spanned several months and involved several agencies, including Baytown Police Department SWAT, members of the Baytown Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team, and Baytown Police Department K-9.

On June 16, the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division (SID) served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Stowe Street. During the search, authorities seized quantities of illegal cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication, THC edibles, oils and vapes. Additionally, a stolen handgun was recovered from inside the residence, investigators said.

Investigators said the property, which is located within 600 feet of Robert E. Lee High School and 1800 feet from Lee College, has been the subject of open-air drug sales and gun violence.

“The activity occurring at this location has negatively impacted the peace and safety in this neighborhood, drawing in narcotics crimes and crimes of violence to include gun crimes. Our citizens want to live in neighborhoods free of this activity,” Chief John Stringer said a day after the bust. “Today’s arrest brings us one step closer to our goal of making Baytown the safest city in Harris County. We want to encourage our citizens to bring to the attention of our officers, so that we can continue to remove violent offenders from the streets of Baytown.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can call or fill out an online form – all anonymously. You will be given a unique code number. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play.