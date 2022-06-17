91º

‘Winnie the Pooh’ stage musical headed to Houston

Revisit beloved childhood characters with this kid-friendly theater production

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Photo credit, Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

“Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will arrive in Houston on October 4.

Written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, with songs from the Sherman Brothers and other music composed by Nate Edmonson, “Winnie the Pooh” is a stage adaptation of the iconic Disney franchise, itself an adaptation of A.A. Milne’s short story collections about Christopher Robin and his fuzzy woodland friends Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl and Tigger.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this stage adaptation is told with life-size puppetry

Tickets will go on sale on June 17. For tickets and more information, visit thehobbycenter.org.

