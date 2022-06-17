Simone Biles featured on Wheaties box: Company features GOAT gymnast in special collectors series

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final finishes performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Simone Biles is the face on a new Wheaties box.

The 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist called “The Champion” on the box is shown doing an airborne split on the orange cereal box along with her signature. The box is an edition of the cereal that reads “100 Years of Champions.” The box of cereal is part of a “Limited Edition Century Collector Series.” In addition to the cereal box, the company featured Biles on its website with a look at her career so far, highlighting her status as the “greatest gymnast of all time,” her work toward mental health awareness, and her leadership in advocacy for children in the adoption and foster care systems.

Basketball great Michael Jordan and boxing icon Muhammad Ali are also featured on the other boxes as of this writing in this series. You can see those collector boxes here.

Ad