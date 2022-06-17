Recognize them? Police searching for 2 men who allegedly stole cash from west Houston sandwich shop

Police searching for 2 men in this surveillance photo who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash at a sandwich shop.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly stole cash from a sandwich shop in west Houston on June 9.

Police said it happened in the 700 block of Highway 6 near the Energy Corridor area.

At around 2:40 p.m., surveillance video captured a gray-colored Ford Fiesta parking at the corner of the lot near the shop. Two suspects, both wearing hoodies, were seen coming out of the vehicle and walked toward the shop.

At some point, police said the two men acted like a customer at first as they entered the shop. That was when, police said, one of them pulled out a gun and pointed at the employee as they demanded money.

The robbery was not captured on surveillance video, police said.

The employee complied with the suspects’ demands and apparently gave them an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Then the suspects took off and returned back to the vehicle, which was seen by surveillance video that it had paper plates.

Police are searching for the following suspects:

Suspect 1: Male, 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 11, black hoodie, black bag

Suspect 2: Male, 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 11, blue hoodie

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.