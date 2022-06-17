Have you seen this vehicle? Police investigating alleged road rage incident that left driver dead in La Porte

Suspect's vehicle involved in alleged road rage incident that left one person dead in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – Police in La Porte are investigating an alleged road rage incident that left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident took place on the southbound lanes of Highway 146 between Baytown and Barbour’s Cut Boulevard between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The victim, who was driving a white Ford F-150 was reportedly shot by the driver in a dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado with dark-tinted windows.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to La Porte PD.

Police are still investigating what led to the road rage shooting. The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado is still on the run.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call La Porte PD Detective Dutch Lane at 281-842-3141 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.