Don McLean coming to Houston for concert at Cullen Performance Hall

Singer-songwriter Don McLean will return to Houston for a concert on June 25 at University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall.
McLean will sing his classic hits “American Pie,” “Castles In The Air,” and “Vincent,” as well as other fan favorites. He will also share the story behind his most well-known song.
“I’m looking forward to going back to Houston!” McLean said in a statement. “We always have a fun time there with the fans. I will be performing some of my hits and crowd favorites.”
Tickets start at $16.71. Purchase tickets here.