Don McLean coming to Houston for concert at Cullen Performance Hall

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Don McLean performs during a taping of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Singer-songwriter Don McLean will return to Houston for a concert on June 25 at University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall.

McLean will sing his classic hits “American Pie,” “Castles In The Air,” and “Vincent,” as well as other fan favorites. He will also share the story behind his most well-known song.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Houston!” McLean said in a statement. “We always have a fun time there with the fans. I will be performing some of my hits and crowd favorites.”

Tickets start at $16.71. Purchase tickets here.

