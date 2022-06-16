Who killed Shamia Little? $50K reward offered in death of Louisiana teen

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

SHREVEPORT, La. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and/or conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive on the the night of July 6, 2021 at Douglas Williams Park, located at Kennedy Drive and Jacob Street, in Shreveport, LA.

Her body was discovered a quarter-mile northwest of the park six days later. She died from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through tips.fbi.gov.