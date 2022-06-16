Mayor Turner announces official launch of Reliant’s 2022 Beat the Heat program for this summer

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reliant and the Harris County Precinct 2 Office held a news conference Thursday to announce the launch of the Beat the Heat program for this summer.

For the 17th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program will help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the hot summer months.

“As prices continue to rise in every area of the economy, programs like these will be more critical than ever to provide seniors and vulnerable residents the support they need throughout the summer,” the release read.

Turner was joined by Commissioner Adrain Garica from Harris County Precinct 2, Deborah Moore from the Houston Health Department and Elizabeth Killinger from Reliant.