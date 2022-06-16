WATCH LIVE: United Airlines, Mayor Turner to host commemorative Juneteenth flight for Houston-area students

HOUSTON – In observance of Juneteenth, United Airlines will host 100 students from Houston Independent School District and Aldine Independent School District at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) for a day of aviation activities.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

United said that by spotlighting the holiday, the airline hopes to “mold the next generation of diverse aviators.”

Students who have never stepped foot in an airport or taken a flight will fly across the Houston-Galveston area overlooking key markers where the last enslaved individuals were granted their freedom on June 19, 1865, a news release said. During the flight, students are expected to hear a narration on the significance of Juneteenth and its importance in relation to Black history and Texas history.

Students will hear remarks from United executives and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with a special pre-recorded message from Ms. Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Ad

United said the flight will be followed by a day-long career fair, including an all-access visit with pilots, maintenance technicians and airport operators.