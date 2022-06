Three lanes are currently shut down on US-59 at Aldine Bender in northeast Houston due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Houston police responded to the crash at 2:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and crews said it will take about two hours to clean up the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

