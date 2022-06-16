Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 11-year-old at apartment complex in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An eleven-year-old is back home safe after a man reportedly tried to kidnap him on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the boy told authorities the situation unfolded at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive.

The child said he was approached by the suspect at the complex’s washateria around 4 or 5 p.m.

The suspect, Miguel Ramirez, allegedly asked the boy to borrow his laundry card, stating he had lost his.

He then asked the child to help him find the card in his personal vehicle. The child agreed.

Moments later, the child said the suspect locked the vehicle’s door, and covered his mouth.

The boy also said the suspect told him he had to obey because he had a weapon.

Authorities say the child was able to free himself and run out of the vehicle while screaming for help.

Several witnesses were able to provide aid to the child while others helped detain the suspect until officers arrived.

When investigators found the 11-year-old, he was said to have minor scratches on his face.

Ramirez was arrested and has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is expected in court on Thursday.