19-year-old accused of fatally shooting man during road rage incident in east Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old suspect is in custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said he shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in east Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Dell Dale Street around 9:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been shot multiple times and was lying in the roadway.

Authorities said Channelview EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim, a 42-year-old man, to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene units said they were told by witnesses that the victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving a dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander and the suspect, identified as Ricardo Ramirez,19, was driving a tan Honda car. While driving northbound on Dell Dale Street, deputies said the victim and the suspect became involved in a road rage incident. Investigators said when both vehicles stopped for the traffic signal at Woodforest Boulevard, the victim exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect shot the victim multiple times and drove away, deputies said.

A witness at the scene identified Ramirez as the suspect who killed the victim, investigators said. Deputies said some of Ramirez’s family members came to the scene and convinced him to come back and surrender to authorities. Murder charges are currently pending.

This case is being investigated by the HCSO Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).