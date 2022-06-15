Where do you go to get cheap gas in Houston?

Over the weekend, the national average for regular gasoline reached $5 a gallon, up 58 cents from a month ago and nearly two dollars from a year ago. At numerous Houston-area gas stations, the price is even higher.

The high cost is taking a toll on many Houston-area residents.

“My wife and I are on SSI,” Richard, 68, of Spring, Texas wrote in a recent KPRC 2 survey. “With less than a cost-of-living raise we have been forced to make a lot of changes in our life. Spending now only on necessary items, reducing driving to absolute minimum and any other things we can to make it by. . . I can truly say I never saw prices like we face going so high.”

As the price of gas soars, it’s becoming increasingly important to find the cheapest gas available. We’re working on compiling a list of Houston-area gas station with the most agreeable gas prices and we need your help.

Where do you go to get cheap gas in the Houston area?

Share gas prices locations and recommendations in the comment section.