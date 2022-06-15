Some Americans have forgotten what it means to be ‘truly happy,’ survey finds

New research revealed that some Americans have forgotten what it means to be “truly happy.”

With the events over the last two years changing the lives and livelihoods of many, 27 percent of Americans surveyed said they couldn’t remember what it meant to be “truly happy,” 45 percent of Americans surveyed said it had been more than two years since they last felt “true happiness.” More than half of those surveyed said they had been more unhappy in the past year than any other year before.

The research, which was commissioned by Oracle and surveyed more than 12,000 people in 14 countries, including the US, also found 70 percent of Americans surveyed said the past two years have changed what it means to be happy. What made them happy before no longer makes them happy today (83%), and nearly everyone (88%) is looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh.

Gretchen Rubin, the best-selling Author of “The Happiness Project,” appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the survey and its findings. For her insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

