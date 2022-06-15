Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has tested positive for Covid-19, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement Wednesday.

Fauci, 81, who directs the institute, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His positive result came from a rapid test.

“He is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” the institute said in a statement. “Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.”

