Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has tested positive for Covid-19, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement Wednesday.
Fauci, 81, who directs the institute, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His positive result came from a rapid test.
“He is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” the institute said in a statement. “Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.”
