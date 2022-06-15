Argument between 2 men ends in deadly shooting in Tomball, sheriff says

TOMBALL, Texas – An argument between two men ended in a deadly shooting in Tomball Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies with Precinct 4 were called to the 24700 block of Oconee Drive for reports of a shooting. According to HCSO, a man told authorities he had just shot his friend in the stomach.

Gonzalez said two men who are both in their 40′s got into a verbal argument when one of the men left the location to go get a gun. When the man returned, Gonzalez said the men started arguing again and the armed man shot the victim.

The suspect has been detained, Gonzalez said.

Homicide investigators are at the scene trying to gather more information about what led up to the shooting.