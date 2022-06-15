2 detained after possible shooting on Highway 288, HPD says

HOUSTON – Two people have been detained after police said a caller stated someone was shooting across the highway Wednesday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a possible shooting on Highway 288 at US-59 around 10 a.m.

According to reports, a caller stated someone was shooting across the freeway. It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

Houston police are searching for a possible third suspect in the 2200 block of Rosewood.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.