1st West Nile Virus sample of 2022 found in northeast Harris County: HCPH

HOUSTON – The Harris County Public Health Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) announced Wednesday that it has found its first West Nile Virus sample of 2022 in northeast Harris County.

MVCD said it will begin treating the affected area on Wednesday evening.

“Our Mosquito and Vector Control Division has more than 50 years of experience serving Harris County and protecting residents from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Chris Fredregill, Director of MCVD. “When mosquito samples are confirmed positive for mosquito-borne disease, our team moves quickly to address and treat the area of concern. We encourage residents to take precautions this mosquito season and reach out to us if they have questions, concerns or are in need expert advice.”

Tip

Heavy rains during the summer months in the Houston region can create a “perfect storm” for mosquitoes to breed. Follow these simple tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites around your home, especially right after a weather event:

• Tip or empty standing water from pet bowls, flower pots, tires, buckets, and other containers.

• If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.

Toss

Mosquitos can also breed in small areas where stagnant water might be hidden from the human eye. Practice the following tips to reduce mosquito breeding in those covered spots:

• Toss out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home.

• Clean out clogged rain gutters.

• Keep outdoor trash bins closed and avoid overfilling them.

• Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves, or litter into storm drains to prevent water from flowing and unnecessary flooding.

• Minimize opportunities for standing water to collect by removing flower pots, buckets, tires, and other water-collecting objects you no longer need.

Take Action

Here are several ways to take action of your environment and reduce mosquito populations:

• Dump standing water with larvicides in areas where water cannot be covered, emptied, or removed and will not be used for drinking. Larvicides are a type of pesticide applied to kill mosquitoes in their early stages of development (larvae) before they become biting adults. They are sold in the forms of liquid, tablets, pellets, granules, and briquettes and are available in most hardware stores. Larvicides are safe to use for the environment. Follow the instructions of the particular larvicide product you are using.

• Make sure to turn off outdoor faucets to prevent leaks completely; fix any faucets that are constantly leaking.

• Keep tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.

Repel

When using mosquito repellent, keep these points in mind:

• Use as directed by the instructions on the product.

• Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than two months of age.

• Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than three years of age.

• Apply an EPA-registered repellent on yourself and your loved ones when outdoors.

• When possible, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks.