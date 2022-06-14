Woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle in southeast Houston, police say

The woman was shot while in the car with several other passengers

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was shot to death while sitting inside of a vehicle in southeast Houston, Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on River Road near the Gulf Freeway around 7:40 p.m.

Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was a passenger in the vehicle along with three other people when someone started shooting at their vehicle.

The woman was shot and killed. No one else inside the vehicle was injured, according to police.

Police are searching for a man driving a dark-colored Toyota SUV with out-of-state plates.

