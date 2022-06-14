Mother-son owners of new Black-owned River Oaks recording studio teaching ‘the biz’ through summer internships

Yellowland Records, the first Black woman-owned independent record label in the Houston area, launched a much-needed internship program at its new studio, prominently located in River Oaks.

HOUSTON – More than a dozen local aspiring artists and interns will now have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the music biz, thanks to a mother and son duo who are using their knowledge and resources to give back to Houston’s entertainment community.

Just in time for Juneteenth and in honor of Black Music Appreciation Month, Yellowland Records, the first Black woman-owned independent record label in the Houston area, launched a much-needed internship program at its new studio, prominently located in River Oaks.

The label was launched by millionaire entrepreneur and motivational speaker Twiler Portis and her son, Jimmy Bolt, a rising Houston rap and hip-hop star.

“This is a great opportunity for university students, high school graduates and aspiring producers and musicians to have a hands-on chance in the industry,” said Portis. “Our mission at Yellowland is built on finding talented artists and providing the resources and tools that will produce great music for the culture and create well-rounded musicians and business professionals. Those same principles are the driving force behind our new internship program, and we’re committed to giving young people the hands-on experience they need, and a head start to pursue their passions in the music industry.”

To select the interns, on June 6, the label hosted an Intern Open House, which was packed by those wanting to get a jump-start on their careers. Prospective interns were instructed to come armed with resumes and work samples, as on-the-spot interviews were conducted.

The label made its final intern selections on Tuesday, June 13.

The new internship program is designed to provide each intern the opportunity to explore all facets of the music industry with specialized positions available in the following areas of interest:

• Social Media Manager/Specialist

• Videography

• Photography

• Event Planning

• Graphic Design

• Runner/Yang Support/Assistance

• Modeling

• Producing

• Audio Engineering

• Marketing

The Yellowland Records internships are unpaid, however, interns will receive college/intern hour credits - where accepted - the opportunity for paid gigs, and a host of other benefits including free merchandise, a welcome swag bag, hands-on training and experience, creative freedom, exposure, referrals, networking opportunities and free entry into all Yellowland Records events. Interns will also have the opportunity to work other artists and staff at Yellowland Records, including a Grammy Nominated, Diamond, Gold and Multi-Platinum mixing/mastering engineer.

Portis is a serial entrepreneur, marketing guru, bestselling author, and motivational speaker.

Her son, Bolt, dropped his first album at the age of 18 and has locked in collaborations with Lil Keed, SSG Splurge and Heartbreak MOSA of Rap-A-Lot Records and co-signs from artists like Lil Baby, Gunna, and Trippie Redd.

Yellowland Records Studio is located at 3334 Edloe Street.