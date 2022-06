A video exhibit showing former President Donald Trump plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Tuesday that it was postponing its public hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The hearing had been scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The next hearing will take place on Thursday instead.

The committee did not say why it was postponing Wednesday’s hearing.

