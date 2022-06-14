Don’t pick up folded dollar bills because they may contain fentanyl, Tennessee sheriff says

A single U.S. dollar bill in black and white. Original photo courtesy of Ryan Quintal on Unsplash.

Authorities in Tennessee are warning residents not to pick up discarded folded dollar bills because they may contain fentanyl.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said there were two incidents where “a white powdery substance” was found inside folded bills left on the floor of a local gas station.

The powder was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook statement.

Read more on NBC News here.