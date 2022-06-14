Dads get in free at Typhoon Texas on Father’s Day

HOUSTON – This Father’s Day, a popular Houston-area waterpark is offering dads free entry.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, fathers can receive free admission to Typhoon Texas with the purchase of a full-price ticket for $49.99. The ticket must be purchased in-person at the waterpark’s ticket window.

“This day is for dads, whether they want to slide, splash or fall asleep poolside,” Matt Girocco, general manager of Typhoon Texas Houston, said in a release.

MORE: Insiders list: Glow-in-the-dark magic you can find across Texas

Typhoon Texas in Katy has numerous slides, a lazy river with three beach entries, multiple splash pads and play structures, and a 375,000-gallon tidal wave pool that makes waves up to three feet tall.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.

Ad

Free parking, tubes and life jackets are available onsite. For more information, visit www.typhoontexas.com/houston

MORE: Do you have a fantastic father? Share a photo to recognize him