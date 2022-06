HOUSTON – Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations for the disbursement of grants that will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations in Houston.

By expanding the capabilities of smaller community groups with financial support, the Houston Health Foundation is working with the Houston Health Department to strengthen community partnerships that will be better able to bring crucial resources and education to vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities during future health emergencies. Each successful grant recipient will be awarded a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $50,000 if approved.

All applicants must demonstrate active work and engagement with populations in zones identified by the Houston Health Department as at higher risk for adverse health outcomes, underserved, disproportionately affected by COVID19, or exhibiting health-related disparities. Applicants must have current IRS 501(c)(3) designation or alternate nonprofit status.

Ad

All applications must be submitted electronically via email beginning Wednesday, June 6, 2022, and submitted no later than midnight (CST) on Thursday, June 30, 2022, to: Shawn.rouege@houstonhealthfoundation.org.

For more information about grant criteria and to access the application, visit the Houston Health Foundation website: www.houstonhealthfoundation.org and click on the Advancing Health Equity Grant Link.

Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Eligibility criteria, application rules, and instructions, including the complete RFA document, are available on the website. Interested agencies are encouraged to read all related documents before beginning an application.

An optional Zoom learning session will be held for interested small community organizations on June 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., and on June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Please visit the Houston Health Foundation website to receive more information and RSVP.

Ad

The Houston Health Foundation creates private-public partnerships for health and wellness initiatives and programs in our community. As a Houston-based non-profit organization, we collaborate with donors, partner organizations, and volunteers to help bring valuable health services to children and families of Houston’s most underserved communities.

Learn more at: http://houstonhealthfoundation.org.