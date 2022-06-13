PHOTOS: Bun B, Latto, Moneybagg Yo headline Summer Jam HTX 2022

HOUSTON – Some of the hottest names in hip-hop brought the party to Houston on Saturday for Summer Jam HTX.

The event was held at the SoHo Festival Grounds, located at 13575 Almeda School Rd.

Dubbed “the biggest party in Texas,” the festival featured headlining sets from Moneybagg Yo, Latto and Bun B, with two stages and more than 25 performances in a one-day extravaganza. Lil’ Flip, Saucy Santana, Tay Money, R&B artist Tink and Beat King were also among the festival’s other top talent.

Check out some of the photos of the performances, courtesy of photographer @medronn.

Summer Jam HTX was held Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Houston. PHOTO CREDIT: IG: @medronn (IG: @medronn)

