Man armed with gun killed by officers after walking into summer camp facility near Dallas, police say

The scene at a school in Duncanville, Texas, on June 13, 2022.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – A man armed with a gun was shot and killed Monday morning after walking into a summer camp facility near Dallas where at least 150 children were in attendance, according to KXAS.

Police were called to the Duncanville Field House at about 8:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed person at the building. During a search of the area, officers confronted a person with a gun who was then shot by police.

The person was transported to an area hospital where he died, officials said.

No children have been harmed.

The Duncanville Police Department released the following update on its Facebook page:

“Due to an incident at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, summer campers are being moved to the Duncanville Recreation Center. Parents should go to the Rec Center, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116, not the Fieldhouse.

No children have been harmed. Additional details will follow.”