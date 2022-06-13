Judge Lina Hidalgo to allocate $48 million in funding for childcare in Harris County

Judge Lina Hidalgo releases data on gun violence in Harris County ahead of NRA Convention in Houston

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo will join Commissioner Garcia and community leaders Monday to unveil a proposed pilot program that aims to increase accessibility to high-quality childcare and early childhood development in Harris County.

The investment of $48 million in America Rescue Plan dollars will fund a 3-year pilot program to create more childcare opportunities for children aged 0-3, Hidalgo said in a news release.

Hidalgo said the program will focus on communities where there are few to no options and will also help childcare providers recover from the economic downturns during the pandemic and provide childcare workers a liveable wage.

According to Hidalgo, positive outcomes associated with early childhood programs include better school performance, higher rates of employment as adults, and less contact with the criminal justice system.