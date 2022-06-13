Have you seen them? 3 men attempting to rob SE Houston donut shop leave empty-handed

Houston police are seeking the public's help in finding 3 men involved in a robbery.

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for three men after they said they tried to rob a southeast Houston donut shop last month -- but left the store empty-handed.

Officers said it happened on May 20 in the 1300 block of Old Spanish Trail.

At around 11:40 p.m., surveillance video shows two men armed with guns running inside the shop. A third man, seen with a red hoodie, stood by the front door as a lookout.

The two men ran toward the back kitchen, where a lone employee was seen sweeping the floor, according to surveillance video. Police said they pulled out their guns and forced the employee to put his hands up while walking back to the front of the store.

While the suspects demanded money from the safe, police said the employee reportedly did not know the combination number to it, leading to the men becoming frustrated.

At some point, after they were seen opening the cabinets at the back counter, all three men gave up and fled from the store, leaving empty-handed.

Ad

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the following suspects:

Suspect 1: Black-colored hoodie, black pants, wearing blue gloves, black mask

Suspect 2: Black and white hoodie, blue gloves, black pants

Suspect 3 (acted as a lookout): Red-colored hoodie, white mask, dark-colored pants

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.