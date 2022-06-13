97º

Driver dead after truck falls off, bursts into flames from Beltway 8 overpass near Missouri City, firefighters say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Sky 2 over a truck fire near Missouri City (KPRC)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after authorities say their truck fell off an overpass and caught fire at Beltway 8 on Monday.

According to Missouri City Fire Chief M. Partida, firefighters from Houston Fire, Missouri City, and Stafford were called to Beltway 8 and US-90 Alt at around noon where a dump truck carrying concrete crashed after falling off the overpass, landing on the ground below.

Details on what led to the crash are not known at this time.

Partida said one person died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the truck is still under investigation.

