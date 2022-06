(FORT BEND CO FIRE MARSHALS, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Truck dumps 50 gallons of fuel out in Fort Bend County neighborhood

NEEDVILLE – Officials with the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s office says they were on scene Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood after a truck dumps 50 gallons of gasoline out.

According to FBCFMO, the spillage happened on Highway 36 at Dolores Road.

Fort Bend County Hazmat Response Team responded to the scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, the northbound lane was closed on Highway 36 at Dolores in Needville for cleanup.