Houston Newsmakers: Congressman says common-sense gun laws are possible amid Uvalde tragedy

Gun control debate continues to rage in the wake of the murders of 21 in Uvalde, Texas

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D) 9th Congressional District (KPRC)

U.S. Rep. Green says common-sense gun safety is possible

Congressman Al Green (D) of the 9th Congressional District, is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says common-sense gun laws are possible as long as both sides use reality as a benchmark.

“You can have a gun but it doesn’t mean you can’t have some regulations,” he said. “It also indicates to us that the regulations would include you not having a hand grenade. You can’t have a bazooka. We don’t want you to have a switchblade drone. We don’t want you to have lethality that belongs on the battlefield.”

Green talks about the bill just passed by the House that is virtually dead on arrival in the Senate. His reaction to the January 6th hearings that started last week and the challenge of convincing millions that the 2020 election was not stolen.

There is no one so blind as he who won’t see,” he said.

More with U.S. Rep. Green on Newsmakers EXTRA.

Ad

Dr. Sandra McKay, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston , Nonresident Fellow, Center for Health & Biosciences, Baker Institute for Public Policy (KPRC)

Pediatrician demonstrates firearm injury prevention solutions

Dr. Sandra McKay is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston. She is also a nonresident Fellow at the Center for Health and Biosciences at the Baker Institute for Public Policy with an emphasis on preventing firearm injury.

That is especially relevant now with firearms now the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

“It’s something that’s predictable and preventable and it’s something that we as pediatricians have been sounding the alarm on and we’ve been working to try and implement programs and policies that we can help reduce firearm injury and death in children,” she said.

Dr. McKay provides shocking statistics about the inequity of funding for research and about solutions that are working involving gun retailers.

There is a free symposium at the Baker Institute on June 21st. Learn more by clicking here.

Ad

See more information in her Newsmakers EXTRA segment.

Christine Holland, Executive Director & CEO, Rebuilding Together Houston (KPRC)

Rebuilding Together Houston Celebrates 40 Years!

Rebuilding Together Houston has been helping to rebuild homes in Houston for 40 years!

To celebrate, the organization has repaired 40 roofs and much more. Christine Holland, the Executive Director, and CEO says what they’re doing for low-income families is more than just repairs.

“For these families, it’s often the only asset that they have and it is intergenerational wealth but if they sell that house to a developer, the next generation of the family is not going to turn around and buy another house with that money,” she said.

Find out how you can help support this amazing organization by clicking here.

Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall Every Sunday at 10 a.m. after Meet the Press.

Ad