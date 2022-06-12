98º

2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says; All northbound lanes closed

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a Mini Cooper in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Gonzalez says all lanes headed northbound have been closed and drivers should seek an alternate route.

