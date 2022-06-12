2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says; All northbound lanes closed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a Mini Cooper in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway.
Gonzalez says all lanes headed northbound have been closed and drivers should seek an alternate route.
@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway northbound main lanes in reference to a major crash. It appears to involve two vehicles, a truck and a Mini Cooper. Preliminary info: two persons have been confirmed deceased. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j83zALn2cQ— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 12, 2022