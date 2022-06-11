96º

1 person ejected during major crash on Katy Freeway at Mason; Traffic jam reported

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – Officials with the Houston Police Department say that at least one person was ejected in a major crash on the Katy Freeway.

Authorities say the crash happened near the Mason Road exit.

As of Saturday afternoon, all main lanes headed westbound were shut down.

It is unclear if the person who was ejected from the crash died from their injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

