Witness arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of man outside Baytown trailer park, sheriff says

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man who reportedly told deputies he witnessed a fatal stabbing of a man outside an east Harris County trailer park early Thursday has been arrested, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday evening.

Eduardo Garcia, 21, who deputies say he reported the stabbing is charged with murder in connection to the death of Hilario Trejolopez, 22.

Deputies said the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Market Loop near Decker Drive in Baytown.

Interesting twist. Today, around 1:15 am, @HCSOTexas deputies responded to an incident at an RV trailer park at the 1500 blk of North Market Loop Rd. An adult male was unresponsive from apparent stab wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The reporting witness 1/2 pic.twitter.com/83Z1MQqxc9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2022

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Trejolopez and Garcia were “hanging out, drinking beers, and listening to music” when it was reported that a group of apparent bikers pulled up and began assaulting Trejolopez.

At some point, Trejolopez was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.

Garcia reportedly told deputies that he fled from the assault and returned when authorities arrived. He was taken into custody in connection to Trejolopez’s death.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the stabbing.