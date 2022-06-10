Reward offered: Who killed Jillin Reyes?

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for the murder of Jillin Reyes.

On May 10, at 1:30 a.m., Reyes was shot and killed in a parking lot located in the 5900 block of S. Gessner Rd.

Details surrounding the shooting were not available.

Reyes’s family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.