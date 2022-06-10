‘Put the guns up’: 23-year-old killed while intervening fight between neighbor, group of men, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed after he tried to stop a group of armed men from finding his neighbor on Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the incident happened at an apartment complex around 9:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street.

Authorities said the 23-year-old victim was attempting to intervene and de-escalate a situation with the men who came to the area looking for a man who lives across the street.

Police said the victim tried to stand in front of the suspects in an attempt to get in-between the altercation, however, the suspects began to open fire, striking the victim multiple times.

HPD’s Lt. R. Willkens said prior to the shooting, it is believed the victim said something along the lines of, “If y’all want to fight, then fight. But put the guns down.”

Willkens said casings, including those from a rifle, were found nearby.

It is believed the suspects may have also been connected to an earlier shooting on Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say they are waiting to release the identity of the victim until they notify his family members.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.