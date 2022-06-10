98º

LIVE

Local News

‘Put the guns up’: 23-year-old killed while intervening fight between neighbor, group of men, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Man shot, Nathaniel Street shooting, Houston police

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed after he tried to stop a group of armed men from finding his neighbor on Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the incident happened at an apartment complex around 9:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street.

Authorities said the 23-year-old victim was attempting to intervene and de-escalate a situation with the men who came to the area looking for a man who lives across the street.

Police said the victim tried to stand in front of the suspects in an attempt to get in-between the altercation, however, the suspects began to open fire, striking the victim multiple times.

HPD’s Lt. R. Willkens said prior to the shooting, it is believed the victim said something along the lines of, “If y’all want to fight, then fight. But put the guns down.”

Willkens said casings, including those from a rifle, were found nearby.

It is believed the suspects may have also been connected to an earlier shooting on Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say they are waiting to release the identity of the victim until they notify his family members.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter