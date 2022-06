HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discussed the county’s extreme heat preparedness following a meeting with officials from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, and Harris County Emergency Management.

The state is expected to hit record-breaking temperatures and high demand on the state’s energy grid.

Hidalgo provided remarks on the county’s response and how residents can prepare for summer weather.

This story will be updated shortly.