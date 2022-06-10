Dusty old Levi’s in your closet, Houston? This is how to turn them into gift cards, cash

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi’s jeans and denim jackets in Houston.

How does this all work?

If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi’s Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston’s Galleria store. In exchange, you’ll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.

Gift cards cannot be redeemed for Levi's SecondHand products.

What’s accepted?

Levi’s accepts men’s and women’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets in good condition. For those unwearable, the company says it will donate or properly dispose of your items. Accessories and kids’ clothing are not part of the program right now.

What will the company do with my old clothes?

The company says it will professionally clean your clothes before sorting and listing them on SecondHand.levi.com.

What’s the trade-in value of my Levi’s?

The company says trade-in credits range from $5 to $35 based on the item’s age, condition and original retail price. You can book an appointment and bring your items into the store.

Here’s a guide to how the company said it values trade-ins:

Premium Levi’s collections (Levi’s Made & Crafted and Levi’s Vintage Clothing) from any time period: $30 for jeans, $20 for denim shorts, and $35 for Trucker Jackets

Vintage clothing (items that were made more than 20 years ago): $30 for jeans, $30 for denim shorts, and $35 for Trucker Jackets

Early 2000s: $20 for jeans, $15 for denim shorts, and $25 for Trucker Jackets

Current (items made in the past ten years): $5-$15 for jeans, $5-$10 for denim shorts, and $5-$20 for Trucker jackets depending on original value and condition

How are the conditions categorized?

The company sorts clothes into three categories: MINT No signs of wear. Garment looks and feels like it’s brand new. LIGHTLY WORN Minor wear that hints at a past life. WORN & TORN Denim that’s patched, frayed, stained or shredded in all the best ways. May include signs of restoration.

Where can I use my Levi’s digital gift card?

Your digital gift card is redeemable for new merchandise at Levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.

How can I get cash if I trade in my jeans for a gift card?

If you’re not interested in buying more Levi’s products, you can sell the gift cards online. A few gift card resellers to know are Cardpool.com, CardCash.com and GiftCardSpread.com. You can also buy discounted gift cards from these sites to help save on an upcoming purchase.

For more information, go to the brand’s frequently asked questions page here.