2 women found dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said.
According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road at around 6 a.m.
When they arrived, deputies found two women dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Constable Herman said homicide investigators are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
