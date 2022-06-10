79º

LIVE

Local News

2 women found dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, Precinct 4, Murder Suicide, Crime
Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road at around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two women dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Constable Herman said homicide investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE Heavy police presence at the Venti Apartments located in the 14335 block of Ella...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Friday, June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email