HCSO: Deputy fires at suspect after short pursuit in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect after a short pursuit took place in east Harris County.

According to HCSO in a tweet, deputies responded to a suspicious person call at around 4:56 a.m. in the 14300 block of Lantern Lane Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived in the area, they attempted to stop the suspect after they located him in the area. The suspect refused, and a short pursuit began.

2/2 discharged his weapon. The suspect was not hit and was taken into custody w/o incident. No injuries to deputies or suspect. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 9, 2022

A short time later, the suspect stopped and was seen reaching for what approaching deputies believed was a possible weapon.

That was when deputies say one of them fired at the suspect one time, but was not hit, according to the tweet.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.