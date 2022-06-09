79º

LIVE

Local News

HCSO: Deputy fires at suspect after short pursuit in east Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Deputy-involved shooting, Shooting, East Harris County
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect after a short pursuit took place in east Harris County.

According to HCSO in a tweet, deputies responded to a suspicious person call at around 4:56 a.m. in the 14300 block of Lantern Lane Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived in the area, they attempted to stop the suspect after they located him in the area. The suspect refused, and a short pursuit began.

A short time later, the suspect stopped and was seen reaching for what approaching deputies believed was a possible weapon.

That was when deputies say one of them fired at the suspect one time, but was not hit, according to the tweet.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email