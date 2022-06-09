81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fight between two groups of men leads to fatal stabbing outside Baytown trailer park, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Cathy Hernandez, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Houston, Stabbing

BAYTOWN, Texas – A fight between two groups of men outside an east Harris County trailer park led to a man being fatally stabbed early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened at a trailer park located in the 1500 block of North Market Loop near Decker Drive in Baytown at around 1:30 a.m.

According to Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide, it was reported that a man, who deputies believe he’s in his 30s or 40s, was visiting a friend who lived in the trailer park.

At some point, a group of alleged bikers, deputies said, arrived and an argument ensued, leading to the victim getting stabbed multiple times by one of the men.

Deputies are investigating what led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Reporter, family-oriented, sports fanatic, proud Houstonian.

email

facebook

twitter