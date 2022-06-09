Fight between two groups of men leads to fatal stabbing outside Baytown trailer park, HCSO says

BAYTOWN, Texas – A fight between two groups of men outside an east Harris County trailer park led to a man being fatally stabbed early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened at a trailer park located in the 1500 block of North Market Loop near Decker Drive in Baytown at around 1:30 a.m.

#BREAKING: A man was stabbed to death while visiting a friend at a trailer park on North Market Loop and Decker in Baytown. Someone called 911 saying a group of bikers showed up and there was an altercation before the victim was killed. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/94UgXkn4Ny — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 9, 2022

According to Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide, it was reported that a man, who deputies believe he’s in his 30s or 40s, was visiting a friend who lived in the trailer park.

At some point, a group of alleged bikers, deputies said, arrived and an argument ensued, leading to the victim getting stabbed multiple times by one of the men.

Deputies are investigating what led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS